Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Families of 41 trapped workers share woes

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 10:14 PM IST
The bodies of these 41 laborers trapped in the tunnel for the last 13 days are becoming weak. The laborers trapped inside the tunnel of Uttarkashi have expressed their wish that they are also ready to help NDRF. Families of trapped workers share their woes.
Baat pate ki: Rahul Gandhi will have to answer to EC over 'Panauti' remark
Play Icon3:4
Baat pate ki: Rahul Gandhi will have to answer to EC over 'Panauti' remark
Dublin Witnesses Violent Clashes After Young children Stabbed Outside of School | Zee News English
Play Icon1:47
Dublin Witnesses Violent Clashes After Young children Stabbed Outside of School | Zee News English
Rajouri encounter: The Wreath-Laying Ceremony Of The Bravehearts Underway In Jammu
Play Icon1:26
Rajouri encounter: The Wreath-Laying Ceremony Of The Bravehearts Underway In Jammu
Qatar Approves India's Appeal Against Death Penalty To 8 Ex-Navy Personnel | Zee News English
Play Icon1:21
Qatar Approves India's Appeal Against Death Penalty To 8 Ex-Navy Personnel | Zee News English
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: 'Rescue operation in Final Stage'
Play Icon5:20
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: 'Rescue operation in Final Stage'

