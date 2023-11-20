trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2690301
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: International expert Arnold Dix performed puja before rescue

|Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 01:40 PM IST
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Efforts have been going on for the last 9 days to save the workers trapped in the Silk Yara Tunnel of Uttarkashi. Now international expert Arnold Dix has arrived to take stock of the rescue operation. Before Dix started his work Bowed down in the temple built near the tunnel. Let us tell you that now while intensifying the rescue operation, NDRF has made 6 plans to rescue the workers.
