Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Operation Update: Rescue operation stopped after fear of tunnel collapse

|Updated: Nov 18, 2023, 10:28 AM IST
Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse Update: Big news has come regarding the rescue operation going on in the tunnel in Uttarkashi.. The rescue operation has been stopped after the fear of tunnel collapse. The rescue operation has been stopped.. After the fear of tunnel collapse during drilling in the rescue operation, the drilling has been stopped. The work has been stopped…it is being said that a loud noise was heard during drilling yesterday. Let us tell you that a rescue operation is going on to rescue the workers trapped in the tunnel of Silkyara in Uttarkashi.
