Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Pray for the safety of the lives of 41 laborers trapped in the tunnel.

|Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 01:20 AM IST
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: After the Silk Yara Tunnel accident, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has arrived to oversee the rescue operation. Gadkari said that saving the lives of the workers is our priority. Let us tell you that till now the workers have not been evacuated. Today, on the eighth day of the rescue operation, preparations are being made to drill from behind the tunnel. Know how far the rescue operation reached.
