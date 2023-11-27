trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2692834
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Rat Miners To Begin Manual Drilling

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 27, 2023, 07:24 PM IST
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: The team of rat miners has reached inside the tunnel for the rescue operation of workers in Uttarkashi. Before this, PM Modi's Principal Secretary PK Mishra reached the tunnel site.
Uttarkashi: Rat miners entering the tunnel will save the lives of laborers in this way
Play Icon7:51
Uttarkashi: Rat miners entering the tunnel will save the lives of laborers in this way
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: What is rat-hole mining?
Play Icon6:37
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: What is rat-hole mining?
New York: Pro Khalistani Nijjar supporters heckle Indian envoy
Play Icon4:44
New York: Pro Khalistani Nijjar supporters heckle Indian envoy
Telangana Election 2023: Congress MLAs are for sale, says PM Modi
Play Icon1:23
Telangana Election 2023: Congress MLAs are for sale, says PM Modi
Arvind Kejriwal launches Tirtha Darshan scheme in Punjab
Play Icon2:15
Arvind Kejriwal launches Tirtha Darshan scheme in Punjab

