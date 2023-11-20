trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2690291
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue still underway

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 01:06 PM IST
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: The rescue operation of laborers trapped in the tunnel of Uttarkashi continues for the 9th day today. Let us tell you that 6 plans are being worked on simultaneously to get the workers out of the tunnel. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to CM Pushkar Dhami on phone. The PM has said that the Central Government is providing all the machines and equipment required for rescue and with this the Central and State agencies will work together to rescue the workers safely.
