Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue update: DRDO's robotic team reached Uttarkashi

|Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 03:02 PM IST
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Efforts have been going on for the last 9 days to save the laborers trapped in the Silk Yaara Tunnel of Uttarkashi. Now to rescue the laborers. DRDO's robotics team has reached DRDO. Before this, international expert Arnold Dix arrived to inspect the rescue operation. Before starting his work, Dix had paid obeisance at the temple near the tunnel.
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: International expert Arnold Dix performed puja before rescue
Play Icon13:24
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: International expert Arnold Dix performed puja before rescue
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue still underway
Play Icon10:15
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue still underway

