trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2693190
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: Trapped workers will come out soon

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 06:56 PM IST
41 laborers are trapped in the Silkyara Tunnel here for 16 days. A rescue team of more than 200 people is engaged in rescue operation. Yesterday, Prime Minister Modi had asked the entire country to pray for the 41 labourers. Today Australia's tunnel expert Professor Arnold Dix was also seen worshiping Baba Boukhnag outside the Silkyara Tunnel.
Follow Us

All Videos

Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Workers trapped in tunnel just 2 meters from rescue team
Play Icon6:7
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Workers trapped in tunnel just 2 meters from rescue team
Play Icon4:12
"Emotive Experience ..Struck By Beauty": Dev Diwali Festival Captivate Envoys And Delegates In Varanasi
Uttarkashi Rescue Update: 41 ambulances deployed at the tunnel gate
Play Icon27:22
Uttarkashi Rescue Update: 41 ambulances deployed at the tunnel gate
Kashi Glows With Glory On Dev Diwali, Fireworks Light Up The Sky Of Uttar Pradesh
Play Icon5:37
Kashi Glows With Glory On Dev Diwali, Fireworks Light Up The Sky Of Uttar Pradesh
Play Icon1:57
"Great fortune for me...", Prime Minister Modi Participates In The Koti Deepotsavam In Hyderabad

Trending Videos

Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Workers trapped in tunnel just 2 meters from rescue team
play icon6:7
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Workers trapped in tunnel just 2 meters from rescue team
play icon4:12
"Emotive Experience ..Struck By Beauty": Dev Diwali Festival Captivate Envoys And Delegates In Varanasi
Uttarkashi Rescue Update: 41 ambulances deployed at the tunnel gate
play icon27:22
Uttarkashi Rescue Update: 41 ambulances deployed at the tunnel gate
Kashi Glows With Glory On Dev Diwali, Fireworks Light Up The Sky Of Uttar Pradesh
play icon5:37
Kashi Glows With Glory On Dev Diwali, Fireworks Light Up The Sky Of Uttar Pradesh
play icon1:57
"Great fortune for me...", Prime Minister Modi Participates In The Koti Deepotsavam In Hyderabad
Sudhanshu Trivedi,sudhanshu trivedi debate,uttarkashi tunnel rescue,uttarkashi tunnel rescue operation,uttarkashi tunnel news today,uttarkashi rat mining video,uttarkashi tunnel accident,Hindi News,uttarkashi tunnel hadsa,rat miners in uttarkashi tunnel rescue,Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update,Rat miners,Breaking News,Uttarakhand news,uttarkashi tunnel rescue video,tunnel rescue video,surang mein majdoor,surang uttarkashi,video,NDRF rescue,cm dhami,TTK,