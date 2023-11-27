trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2692809
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: What is rat-hole mining?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 27, 2023, 05:54 PM IST
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: The team of rat miners has reached inside the tunnel for the rescue operation of workers in Uttarkashi. The team of Rat Miners will do manual drilling to help the workers.
