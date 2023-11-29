trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2693379
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: Why are workers suddenly being taken to AIIMS?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 01:58 PM IST
There is great news in the rescue operation of workers trapped in Silkyara Tunnel of Uttarkashi in 17 days. 41 laborers trapped inside the Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarakhand since November 12 were successfully rescued. CM Dhami VK Singh is also present at the rescue site.
Gabbar Singh told what happened in the tunnel?
Play Icon7:49
Gabbar Singh told what happened in the tunnel?
How did the rat miners dig the mountain?
Play Icon6:15
How did the rat miners dig the mountain?
conversation with the soldiers who rescued the workers
Play Icon19:8
conversation with the soldiers who rescued the workers
Workers came out of the tunnel, PM Modi spoke
Play Icon15:21
Workers came out of the tunnel, PM Modi spoke
Workers came out after 400 hours, celebration in workers' families
Play Icon6:48
Workers came out after 400 hours, celebration in workers' families

