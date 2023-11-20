trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2690247
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: What are the 6 plans to save the workers?

|Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 10:00 AM IST
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Silk Yara Tunnel of Uttarkashi had recently collapsed due to landslide. Today is the 9th day of the rescue operation. But even now not a single worker has been evacuated safely. Let us tell you that today Plan 6 has been prepared for rescue. Plan No. 1 involves drilling a 900 MM pipe. Plan 2 involves drilling from the top of the mountain.. It involves making a path for the supply line.
Maharashtra Earthquake Breaking: Earthquake tremors in Hingoli, Maharashtra
Play Icon0:48
Maharashtra Earthquake Breaking: Earthquake tremors in Hingoli, Maharashtra
India loses to Australia by 6 wickets in World Cup Final
Play Icon6:49
India loses to Australia by 6 wickets in World Cup Final
Watch how people are celebrating Chhath Festival across country
Play Icon6:44
Watch how people are celebrating Chhath Festival across country
Know your astrology from astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 20th November 2023
Play Icon5:26
Know your astrology from astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 20th November 2023
Today's Astrology: Know the glory of the festival of Gopashtami from Acharya Shiromani Sachin?
Play Icon3:37
Today's Astrology: Know the glory of the festival of Gopashtami from Acharya Shiromani Sachin?

