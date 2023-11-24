trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691665
Uttarkashi's Silk Yara Tunnel Rescue Operation reaches its final stage

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 08:14 AM IST
The rescue operation of Silk Yara Tunnel of Uttarkashi has reached its last stage. Today it has been 13 days since the rescue and today every effort will be made to take out the workers but due to a technical fault in the auger machine, the rescue operation has been stopped for some time.
