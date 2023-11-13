trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2687545
Uttarkhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami takes view of Uttarkashi Tunnel Incident

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 01:26 PM IST
Rescue Operation is underway in Uttarkashi Tunnel incident. SDRF and NDRF teams along with various technical experts are engaged in rescue and relief operations. It is being told that about 40 laborers are trapped inside the tunnel and continuous efforts are underway to save their lives. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami makes huge statement over the same.
