Valentines Day: This is new romance of the next generation, watch the 'Modern Romance' of 2023

| Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 01:35 PM IST

The world of modern romance, where swiping is the new flirting, ghosting is the new disappearing act, situationships are the new commitment, and love bombing is the new way to sweep someone off their feet! Buckle up for a roller coaster ride through the complexities of modern love. This valentine's day, let's navigate the landscape of modern romance.