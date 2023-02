videoDetails

Vandalism in JNU: Students' Unions clash in JNU over 'Desecration' of Shivaji Maharaj's Photo

| Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 01:21 PM IST

Two student groups clashed inside the JNU campus on February 19. The ruckus was created after ABVP alleged that Shivaji Maharaj's photo had been desecrated. They claim that the left-wing students are responsible for the incident.