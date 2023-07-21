trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2638439
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Varanasi Court to give its verdict on the Gyanvapi case in a short while

|Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 03:51 PM IST
Gyanvapi Shringar Gauri Case: The Varanasi court will give its verdict in the Gyanvapi Shringar Gauri case in a short while. Today the court of the District Judge of Varanasi is going to give an important verdict. The decision will come on the petition of the Hindu side, in which ASI investigation has been demanded of the entire campus except Wazu Khana. On July 14, the court had reserved its decision. The Hindu side has said that if the investigation is done in a scientific way, then the truth of Gyanvapi Masjid will come to the fore.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Manipur Violence: Mamata Banerjee's question to PM Modi on Manipur - said, educate daughter, save daughter
play icon2:19
Manipur Violence: Mamata Banerjee's question to PM Modi on Manipur - said, educate daughter, save daughter
Himkoti Marg closed due to heavy rains
play icon0:46
Himkoti Marg closed due to heavy rains
Mumbai Rain Breaking: 'Sitam' of monsoon in Maharashtra, knee-deep water on the roads
play icon2:35
Mumbai Rain Breaking: 'Sitam' of monsoon in Maharashtra, knee-deep water on the roads
“Even young girls aren’t spared” Vasundhara Raje takes aim at CM Gehlot, Congress govt in Rajasthan
play icon6:23
“Even young girls aren’t spared” Vasundhara Raje takes aim at CM Gehlot, Congress govt in Rajasthan
Priyanka Gandhi: Priyanka Gandhi's attack on the Center - Why did PM Modi keep silence on Manipur's video
play icon3:38
Priyanka Gandhi: Priyanka Gandhi's attack on the Center - Why did PM Modi keep silence on Manipur's video
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Manipur Violence: Mamata Banerjee's question to PM Modi on Manipur - said, educate daughter, save daughter
play icon2:19
Manipur Violence: Mamata Banerjee's question to PM Modi on Manipur - said, educate daughter, save daughter
Himkoti Marg closed due to heavy rains
play icon0:46
Himkoti Marg closed due to heavy rains
Mumbai Rain Breaking: 'Sitam' of monsoon in Maharashtra, knee-deep water on the roads
play icon2:35
Mumbai Rain Breaking: 'Sitam' of monsoon in Maharashtra, knee-deep water on the roads
“Even young girls aren’t spared” Vasundhara Raje takes aim at CM Gehlot, Congress govt in Rajasthan
play icon6:23
“Even young girls aren’t spared” Vasundhara Raje takes aim at CM Gehlot, Congress govt in Rajasthan
Priyanka Gandhi: Priyanka Gandhi's attack on the Center - Why did PM Modi keep silence on Manipur's video
play icon3:38
Priyanka Gandhi: Priyanka Gandhi's attack on the Center - Why did PM Modi keep silence on Manipur's video
gyanvapi masjid news,gyanvapi masjid,gyanvapi masjid latest news,gyanvapi mandir,gyanvapi varanasi,gyanvapi varanasi news,varanasi gyanvapi masjid news,varanasi gyanvapi masjid news today,gyanvapi mandir varanasi,Varanasi,varanasi gyanvapi,varanasi gyanvapi masjid,varanasi gyanvapi news,asi survey,asi survey of gyanvapi mosque,asi survey gyanvapi masjid,asi archaeological survey of india,varanasi court on gyanvapi,varanasi court on gyanvapi masjid,Zee News,