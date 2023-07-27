trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641134
Varanasi Court to hold hearing again on Gyanvapi Case's ASI Survey today

|Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 01:06 PM IST
Gyanvapi Hearing Update: Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri case will be heard once again today. In fact, the Muslim side had filed a petition against the ASI survey of Gyanvapi campus. In this connection, a hearing will be held today at 3:30 pm in the Allahabad High Court.
