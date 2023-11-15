trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2688229
Varanasi held Ganga Aarti for Team India's Victory in World Cup Match today

|Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 12:42 PM IST
World Cup Match is going to be played between India and New Zealand today. The match will be held at Wankhede Stadium. As per latest reports, Ganga Aarti was conducted for Team India's Victory in Varanasi today.
