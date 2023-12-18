trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700251
Varanasi: 'Modi's guarantee vehicle has become superhit', says PM Modi

|Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 03:38 PM IST
PM Modi in Varanasi Swarved Mandir Full Speech: PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Varanasi. On the first day, PM Modi inaugurated Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2023 at Namo Ghat. Today PM Modi inaugurated Swarveda Mahamandir. Let us tell you that the Prime Minister addressed the public.

