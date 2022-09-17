NewsVideos

Varanasi nominated as first SCO cultural and tourism capital

The city of Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever SCO Tourist and Cultural Capital for the period 2022-2023, at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Samarkand. Varanasi nominated as first SCO cultural and tourism capital

|Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 05:41 PM IST
