Venkatesh Prasad stunned by MS Dhoni’s bikes collection at his home in Ranchi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 10:55 AM IST
MS Dhoni’s passion for cars and bikes is no secret, he has probably inspired an entire generation to bikes. Former India cricketers Venkatesh Prasad and Sunil Joshi were in Ranchi and Dhoni gave them a tour of his secret garage where he keeps all his cars and bikes. The two former India cricketers seemed extremely impressed. Watch the video.
