Veteran cricketers break their silence after India gets knocked out of T20 World Cup

| Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 07:50 PM IST

Team India will be flying back home after getting knocked out of T20 World Cup 2022. Jos Buttler's England turned out to be too good in the second semi-final. Former cricketers and fans expressed their disappointment with the team's performance on Twitter. Here is how the veterans reacted.