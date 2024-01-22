trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2712384
VHP President became emotional amid discussion on Pran Pratistha

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 22, 2024, 09:54 AM IST
On the occasion of Pran Pratistha, the city of Ayodhya is ready to witness a historic day. The entire city has been decorated like a bride. Vishwa Hindu Parishad President Alok Kumar suddenly became emotional during the conversation on this occasion.

