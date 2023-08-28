trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654738
NewsVideos
videoDetails

VHP's Jalabhishek yatra started again in Nuh, Saints going to Nuh were stopped

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 05:00 PM IST
VHP's Brajmandal Shobhayatra was taken out in Nuh today despite the administration's ban. On the last Monday of Sawan, the administration made elaborate security arrangements. All borders will be sealed by invoking section 144 in the area.
Follow Us

All Videos

Neeraj Chopra Shocks Everyone With His Gesture For The Pakistani Player Arshad
play icon1:39
Neeraj Chopra Shocks Everyone With His Gesture For The Pakistani Player Arshad
Owaisi targeted the Nuh procession, said – Targeted violence is happening in Nuh
play icon3:24
Owaisi targeted the Nuh procession, said – Targeted violence is happening in Nuh
Asaduddin Owaisi Nuh: 'Bulldozers were fired at the houses of Muslims in Nuh'
play icon9:17
Asaduddin Owaisi Nuh: 'Bulldozers were fired at the houses of Muslims in Nuh'
Incredible: Archaeologists Unearth 3,000 Year-old Tomb In Peru
play icon1:39
Incredible: Archaeologists Unearth 3,000 Year-old Tomb In Peru
Janhvi Kapoor visits Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Tirumala
play icon0:52
Janhvi Kapoor visits Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Tirumala

Trending Videos

Neeraj Chopra Shocks Everyone With His Gesture For The Pakistani Player Arshad
play icon1:39
Neeraj Chopra Shocks Everyone With His Gesture For The Pakistani Player Arshad
Owaisi targeted the Nuh procession, said – Targeted violence is happening in Nuh
play icon3:24
Owaisi targeted the Nuh procession, said – Targeted violence is happening in Nuh
Asaduddin Owaisi Nuh: 'Bulldozers were fired at the houses of Muslims in Nuh'
play icon9:17
Asaduddin Owaisi Nuh: 'Bulldozers were fired at the houses of Muslims in Nuh'
Incredible: Archaeologists Unearth 3,000 Year-old Tomb In Peru
play icon1:39
Incredible: Archaeologists Unearth 3,000 Year-old Tomb In Peru
Janhvi Kapoor visits Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Tirumala
play icon0:52
Janhvi Kapoor visits Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Tirumala
nuh shobha yatra,shobha yatra in nuh,nuh shobha yatra again,Shobha Yatra,haryana nuh shobha yatra,nuh shobha yatra 2023,vhp shobha yatra,shobha yatra 2023,shobha yatra live,monday shobha yatra,shobha yatra in nuh haryana,shobha yatra 2023 nuh,sawan shobha yatra,shobha yatra haryana,28 august shobha yatra,shobha yatra last monday,vhp's shobha yatra,shobha yatra par pathrav,haryana nuh yatra,shobha yatra ram navami,jahangirpuri shobha yatra,