Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar flags off ‘Tiranga Yatra’ ahead of Independence Day

|Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 03:55 PM IST
A bike rally was organised at the Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on August 11. The Tiranga rally was organised under the initiative of "Har Ghar Tiranga" by the Ministry of Culture to mark ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

