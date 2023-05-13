NewsVideos
'Victory and defeat aren't new to BJP': BS Yediyurappa accepts BJP's loss in Karnataka

|Updated: May 13, 2023, 05:10 PM IST
BJP Leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa accepted BJP’s loss in Karnataka said that BJP will introspect the setbacks. Speaking to mediapersons, Yediyurappa said, “Victory and loss are new to BJP. Sorted with only 2 seats BJP went to form govt in the Karnataka. Although BJP leadership gave a pro development administration in Karnataka, we lost the election. We will introspect the setbacks of the party.”

