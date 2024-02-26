trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725118
Video: Nafe Rathee’s killers caught on CCTV

Sonam|Updated: Feb 26, 2024, 12:06 PM IST
Nafe Singh Rathi Murder Case: INLD's Haryana Chief Nafe Singh was shot dead. A new CCTV video related to the Nafe Singh murder case has surfaced.

