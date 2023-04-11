videoDetails

Video of 5 Tigers crossing road late night goes viral in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 12:04 PM IST

A video of 5 tigers in Chhattisgarh's Gariabad district is going viral. In this video, 5 tigers were seen crossing the road in the dark of night.