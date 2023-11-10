trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2686403
Video of Elvish Yadav goes viral amid ill health excuse

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 12:26 PM IST
YouTuber and Bigg Boss fame Elvish Yadav was called for questioning in the rave party case. Elvish Yadav made the excuse of illness for not coming for questioning. Meanwhile, a video has gone viral in which Elvish Yadav is seen humming a song. The question arises whether he is ill or has made an excuse for questioning.
