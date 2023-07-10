NewsVideos
Video of fierce devastation in Mandi of Himachal Pradesh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 11:52 AM IST
Rainfall Alert: From the plains to the hilly areas, it is raining like a disaster and the record rains in the national capital Delhi have worsened the situation. In Himachal Pradesh's Kullu, the fierce form of the Beas river was seen, where the truck was swept away like a toy in the river.

