Video of July 8 from Bengal's Nadia district goes viral, mob seen beating policeman

|Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 02:44 PM IST
Bengal Violence: Today the votes for the Panchayat elections are being counted in West Bengal. Meanwhile, a video from Nadia district is going viral. This video is from 8th July. In this video, the crowd is seen beating the policeman.

