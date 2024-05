videoDetails

Video Of Karnataka Gangwar Goes Viral; One Injured, Two Arrested

Bhavya Singh | Updated: May 26, 2024, 03:25 PM IST

A shocking video has surfaced online, reportedly from Udupi, Karnataka, showing a chaotic scene involving two Maruti Swift cars in a violent road scuffle. In the footage, people can be seen crashing into each other's cars in what appears to be a fierce clash between two gangs. The video quickly went viral, capturing widespread attention and highlighting the alarming nature of the incident.