Video Of Mother Bear Helping Cubs Cross Road Goes Viral

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 10, 2024, 12:58 PM IST
With the help of a touching film that shows a mother bear and her kids in the picturesque woods of Asheville, North Carolina, you may go on a wildlife trip. The video was uploaded to Instagram by Julie Bogart, and since then, it has received over 25 million views on the well-known photo and video sharing website. Julie captured footage of the magnificent bears navigating their natural habitat while she was secure inside her automobile. Because Julie has a good sense of nature, she stops her car so the bears can cross the road safely and peacefully in the peaceful surroundings.

