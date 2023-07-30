trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642466
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Video surfaced of Pakistan bomb blast..50 people died and more than 400 injured

|Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 10:02 PM IST
Pakistan Bomb Blast Video: 50 people have died in the Pakistan bomb blast. So there more than 400 people have been injured. This blast happened in Bajaur of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa area of ​​Pakistan. Where the meeting of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) was being organized.

All Videos

Baat Pate Ki: 'Hindu Sena' on the streets against I.N.D.I.A and 'Mamta Banerjee'
play icon3:49
Baat Pate Ki: 'Hindu Sena' on the streets against I.N.D.I.A and 'Mamta Banerjee'
Manipur used to remain closed during the UPA government..then the PM did not even open his mouth – Anurag Thakur
play icon1:30
Manipur used to remain closed during the UPA government..then the PM did not even open his mouth – Anurag Thakur
Anju Audio Viral: Pakistani Begum! Anju abused her Indian husband fiercely
play icon6:57
Anju Audio Viral: Pakistani Begum! Anju abused her Indian husband fiercely
Breaking News: Amit Shah lashed out at the opposition, infiltration used to happen in the UPA government
play icon1:14
Breaking News: Amit Shah lashed out at the opposition, infiltration used to happen in the UPA government
Taal Thok Ke: Who made the Parliament an arena?
play icon52:10
Taal Thok Ke: Who made the Parliament an arena?

Trending Videos

Baat Pate Ki: 'Hindu Sena' on the streets against I.N.D.I.A and 'Mamta Banerjee'
play icon3:49
Baat Pate Ki: 'Hindu Sena' on the streets against I.N.D.I.A and 'Mamta Banerjee'
Manipur used to remain closed during the UPA government..then the PM did not even open his mouth – Anurag Thakur
play icon1:30
Manipur used to remain closed during the UPA government..then the PM did not even open his mouth – Anurag Thakur
Anju Audio Viral: Pakistani Begum! Anju abused her Indian husband fiercely
play icon6:57
Anju Audio Viral: Pakistani Begum! Anju abused her Indian husband fiercely
Breaking News: Amit Shah lashed out at the opposition, infiltration used to happen in the UPA government
play icon1:14
Breaking News: Amit Shah lashed out at the opposition, infiltration used to happen in the UPA government
Taal Thok Ke: Who made the Parliament an arena?
play icon52:10
Taal Thok Ke: Who made the Parliament an arena?
Breaking News,Pakistan Bomb Blast,bomb blast in pakistan,suicide bomb blast in pakistan,Pakistan,Pakistan blast,Blast in Pakistan,Bomb blast,Pakistan news,Peshawar bomb blast,pakistan bomb blast video,Pakistan Quetta blast,Blast,pakistan blast news,Pakistan mosque blast,bomb blast in quetta,bomb blast peshawar,peshawar bomb blast cctv,pakistan car blast,Pakistan police,Pakistan attack,pakistan bomb blast news,pakistan bomb blast today,Quetta Bomb Blast,