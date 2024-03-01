trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726477
Vikramaditya Singh meets disqualified six Congress MLAs

Updated: Mar 01, 2024, 02:02 PM IST
Himachal Political Crisis: There is intense political activity in the politics of Himachal. On one hand, the threat from CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has been averted for three months. On the other hand, after Chandigarh, Vikramaditya Singh will come to Delhi today. Before this he went to Chandigarh and met six MLAs late in the night.

