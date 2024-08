videoDetails

Villagers in panic after finding a tunnel in UP's Bahraich,

| Updated: Aug 02, 2024, 02:18 PM IST

Tunnel Found in UP Bahraich: The discovery of a tunnel in Bahraich, UP has created a stir among the villagers. People have started making a video of the tunnel and making it viral. As soon as the video reached the police, the investigation was started.