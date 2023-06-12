NewsVideos
Violence before panchayat elections, BJP MLA beaten up for nomination

|Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 01:43 PM IST
Violence has been seen in Bengal before the Panchayat elections. The BJP MLA who went to file his nomination was thrashed. TMC workers attacked BJP MLA and beheaded him.

