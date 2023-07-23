trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639245
Violence between two communities in Manipur's Churachandpur

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
Violence broke out between two communities in Manipur's Churachandpur last night. Firing took place in the dark. Apart from this, one more accused was arrested in the case of cruelty to women. On the other hand, at Jantar Mantar today Congress will do silent satyagraha.
