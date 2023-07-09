NewsVideos
Violence continues in West Bengal even today, arson, uproar in North Dinajpur

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 04:54 PM IST
Bengal Violence: Despite all the instructions of the court in West Bengal, large-scale violence took place during the Panchayat elections. It didn't take long for the bombings, arson and firing incidents to start at various places, due to which at least 18 people lost their lives. After the violence during the panchayat elections on Saturday, the atmosphere of violence still prevails.

