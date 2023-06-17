NewsVideos
Violence erupts in Gujarat's Junagadh, 4 policemen including DSP injured in the attack

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 11:18 AM IST
In Junagadh, the mob attacked the police who reached with the Municipal Corporation team which had gone to remove the Illegal Dargah. The miscreants set fire to the vehicles. Apart from this, stones were also showered.

