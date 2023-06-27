NewsVideos
Violence happened again in West Bengal!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 12:46 PM IST
Violent clash between two groups in West Bengal's Dinhata, 1 dead, 4 injured in firing. Heavy police force is deployed in the entire area.

