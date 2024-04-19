Advertisement
Violence in Bengal amid voting for Lok Sabha elections

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 19, 2024, 02:10 PM IST
There is news of violence amid voting for the Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal. A bomb has been found outside the house of a BJP worker in Dinhata area of ​​Cooch Behar district of Bengal. At the same time, in Cooch Behar itself, there was a fight with BJP booth president Laab Sarkar in Chandmari area.

