Violence in Maharashtra! 'Aurangzeb's children'...'Fadnavis' warning to miscreants!

|Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 05:30 PM IST
Aurangzeb Poster Controversy: Violence on Aurangzeb has intensified in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister of the state Devendra Fadnavis has adopted a tough stand. He said that Aurangzeb's children have suddenly been born in some districts.

