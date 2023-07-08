trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2632726
violence in panchayat election voting in Bengal, 14 people died so far

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 05:54 PM IST
Voting is going on for the Panchayat elections in West Bengal. Meanwhile, a CPM worker has been killed in East Bardhaman. So far 14 people have died in the violence
