trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634253
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Violence witnessed once again ahead of West Bengal Panchayat Election Result announcement

|Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 07:50 AM IST
West Bengal Panchayat Election Results: The era of violence continues in West Bengal. Bhangar block of South Parganas 24 saw violence once again before the results of the panchayat elections were out. During this the ISF hurled bombs at the security forces. ASP is injured during this. According to the information, the police also released tear gas shells to control the crowd.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Know today's horoscope from astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon6:26
Know today's horoscope from astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Water to be released from Pandoh Dam in Himachal Pradesh today
play icon1:57
Water to be released from Pandoh Dam in Himachal Pradesh today
Know the glory of Kamika Ekadashi from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
play icon3:22
Know the glory of Kamika Ekadashi from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Opposition to hold meeting in Bengaluru against BJP on 17th & 18th July
play icon0:40
Opposition to hold meeting in Bengaluru against BJP on 17th & 18th July
Uttarakhand is suffering due to flood and rain!
play icon0:49
Uttarakhand is suffering due to flood and rain!
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Know today's horoscope from astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon6:26
Know today's horoscope from astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Water to be released from Pandoh Dam in Himachal Pradesh today
play icon1:57
Water to be released from Pandoh Dam in Himachal Pradesh today
Know the glory of Kamika Ekadashi from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
play icon3:22
Know the glory of Kamika Ekadashi from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Opposition to hold meeting in Bengaluru against BJP on 17th & 18th July
play icon0:40
Opposition to hold meeting in Bengaluru against BJP on 17th & 18th July
Uttarakhand is suffering due to flood and rain!
play icon0:49
Uttarakhand is suffering due to flood and rain!
West Bengal panchayat election results,west bengal panchayat election results date 2023,west bengal panchayat election results 2023,west bengal panchayat election results date,panchayat election results,panchayat election results bengal,results,results panchayat elections,Election Results 2023,West Bengal election results,results 2023,Panchayat election result,vote counting live,vote counting live today 2023 bengal,wb panchayat election 2023 vote counting,Zee News,