videoDetails

Violence witnesses in many parts of the country on the occasion of Ram Navami

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 01:36 PM IST

Violence was witnessed in many parts of the country on the occasion of Ram Navami. The Congress made a big allegation on the BJP regarding this. BJP's Dushyant Gautam retorted on Congress's allegations and made a big statement and said, 'Everyone knows who is the one who causes riots in the country'.