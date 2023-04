videoDetails

Violence witnesses in Sasaram in Bihar and during Ram Navami in Nalanda

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 08:23 AM IST

Violence was witnessed in Sasaram in Bihar and during Ramanavami in Nalanda. Despite all the efforts of the police administration, pictures of stone pelting and arson came to the fore from many districts, 130 people have been arrested so far in raids in violence-hit Biharsharif.