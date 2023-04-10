NewsVideos
Violent clash between two groups in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur

|Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 09:50 AM IST
Violent clash has come to light in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur. This dispute took place due to a dispute between two groups. During this there was a lot of arson and stone pelting.

