Violent clash in Rajasthan's Mewar University, two groups of students fight

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 05:52 PM IST
Violent clashes have taken place in Rajasthan's Mewar University. There was a fight between two groups of students. It is alleged that the students raised religious slogans. Many students have been injured.
