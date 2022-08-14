NewsVideos

A little boy’s gratitude for the Indian security personnel is winning hearts online. In a video, a little toddler can be seen walking up to CISF Jawans and saluting them. The video was shot outside Bengaluru airport where the little boy can also be seen gifting them the Tricolour. Watch this video to know more.

|Updated: Aug 14, 2022, 04:57 PM IST
